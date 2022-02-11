Chinese netizens enthusiastic about Japan's figure skater Hanyu despite chilly bilateral ties: media
TOKYO, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu is greatly welcomed by enthusiastic fans in China, indicating a mentality to differentiate sports from political relations, Nikkei Asia has recently reported.
Hanyu "enjoys immense popularity in China despite the two nations not being on the friendliest of terms at the moment, laying bare a notable willingness among citizens of the Olympic host nation to separate culture from politics," the Japanese newspaper website said.
Enthusiastic fans are cheering on the Japanese medal contender and taking to Weibo, China's version of Twitter, to express excitement over his quest, the report said.
"Many Chinese draw a distinction between a country's government and its people and culture," it said.
