We Are China

U.S. wins maiden freestyle skiing mixed team aerials gold at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 08:12, February 11, 2022

Gold medalists Ashley Caldwell, Christopher Lillis and Justin Schoenefeld (L to R) of the United States celebrate during the flower ceremony of the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The United States edged host China to win the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials gold thanks to a big jump by Christopher Lillis here on Thursday.

The Americans trailed China by 17.17 points after the first run. But Lillis turned the tides with a perfect back double full-full-double full jump which earned Team USA 135 points, after China's Jia Zongyang fell on his jump in the second run.

China's Qi Guangpu produced a great effort in the final run scoring 122.17 points, but Justin Schoenefeld wrapped up the victory for the United States with a 114.48-point jump.

China bagged silver with 324.22 points and Canada took bronze with 290.98.

Jia Zongyang of China reacts after the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Jia Zongyang of China reacts during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Jia Zongyang of China reacts after the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Jia Zongyang of China competes during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Jia Zongyang of China reacts during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Jia Zongyang of China competes during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Jia Zongyang of China competes during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Jia Zongyang of China reacts during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Xu Mengtao of China reacts after the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Jia Zongyang of China reacts after the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Qi Guangpu of China reacts during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Justin Schoenefeld of the United States competes during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Qi Guangpu (R) of China reacts during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Qi Guangpu of China competes during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Qi Guangpu of China reacts during during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Qi Guangpu of China competes during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Qi Guangpu of China reacts during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Xu Mengtao of China reacts during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Xu Mengtao of China reacts during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Xu Mengtao of China reacts during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Qi Guangpu of China competes during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Qi Guangpu of China competes during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Qi Guangpu of China competes during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Qi Guangpu of China reacts during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Team of China (front) react after the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Silver medalist team of China, gold medalist team of the USA and bronze medalist team of Canada (from L to R) celebrate during the flower ceremony after the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Team of China (R)and Team of the United States react after the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)