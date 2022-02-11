China's speed skater Han vows to go all out in every race

Xinhua) 08:35, February 11, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's versatile skater Han Mei vowed to try her best in every race at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, after finishing 11th in the women's 5,000 meters with a personal best time on Thursday.

Han, who was 11th and 15th in 1,500m and 3,000m respectively, clocked seven minutes and 8.37 seconds in her third event at the Games. She will also race in the women's 1,000m and likely the team pursuit for China.

"I will just try my best in every race. The more races I take part in, the better chances I will have to prove myself," said the 24-year-old Han after Thursday's race.

"It feels so good to skate in a home rink. I could hear the cheers from the crowd during every lap of the race."

Having had a fifth finish with teammates in the team pursuit at the PyeongChang Games four years ago, Han admitted that her best chance to win an Olympic medal would be in Tuesday's team pursuit.

"I think I did better in the women's 1,500m and 3,000m, which requires speed and endurance. But I really haven't done much preparation for the women's 5,000m," said the two-time Olympian.

"We were more focused on the preparation for the team pursuit after the World Cup series and hopefully we can have a good performance."

