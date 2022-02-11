Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2: ROK vs. Canada
Kim SeonYeong (C) curls the stone during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Republic of Korea at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Athletes of Republic Korea greet to athletes of Canada before the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Republic of Korea at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Kaitlyn Lawes of Canada creacts competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Republic of Korea at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Kim ChoHi (L) and Kim KyeongAe of Republic of Korea compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Republic of Korea at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Kaitlyn Lawes of Canada, Jocelyn Peterman of Canada and Dawn McEwen of Canada (from L to R) compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Republic of Korea at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Kim EunJung (R) competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Republic of Korea at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Kim EunJung (2nd R) of Republic of Korea competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Republic of Korea at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Kim ChoHi (L) of Republic of Korea and her teammate Kim SeonYeong competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Republic of Korea at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Kim EunJung competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Republic of Korea at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Kim KyeongAe (L) of Republic of Korea, Kim SeonYeong (C) and Kim ChoHi of Republic of Korea compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Republic of Korea at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Kim EunJung competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 2 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Canada and Republic of Korea at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
Photos
