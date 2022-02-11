Beijing Winter Olympics: curling men's round robin session 3 between China, Denmark

Xinhua) 13:10, February 11, 2022

Ma Xiuyue of China competes during the curling men's round robin session 3 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Denmark at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Wang Zhiyu (L) and Xu Jingtao of China compete during the curling men's round robin session 3 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Denmark at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Members of team China discuss tactics during the curling men's round robin session 3 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Denmark at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Xu Jingtao of China competes during the curling men's round robin session 3 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Denmark at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

