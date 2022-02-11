Vinzenz Geiger of Germany wins gold in Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km

Xinhua) 09:11, February 11, 2022

Gold medalist Vinzenz Geiger (C) of Germany, silver medalist Joergen Graabak (L) of Norway and bronze medalist Lukas Greiderer of Austria pose during the awarding ceremony of Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Gold medalist Vinzenz Geiger of Germany poses during the awarding ceremony of Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

Gold medalist Vinzenz Geiger of Germany reacts during the awarding ceremony of Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

Silver medalist Joergen Graabak of Norway reacts during the awarding ceremony of Nordic Combined Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Dai Tianfang)

