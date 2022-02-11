Therese Johaug of Norway claims title in cross-country skiing women's 10km classic

Xinhua) 09:33, February 11, 2022

Gold medalist Therese Johaug (C) of Norway, silver medalist Kerttu Niskanen (L) of Finland and bronze medalist Krista Parmakoski of Finland react during the awarding ceremony of cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at Zhangjiakou Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

