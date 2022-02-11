Beijing 2022: ice hockey men's preliminaries

Xinhua) 09:06, February 11, 2022

Hannes Bjorninen (#24) of Finland vies with Marek Hrivik of Slovakia during the ice hockey men's Group C match between Finland and Slovakia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Branislav Konrad (top) of Slovakia competes during the ice hockey men's Group C match between Finland and Slovakia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Saku Maenalanen (L, bottom) of Finland vies with Michal Kristof of Slovakia during the ice hockey men's Group C match between Finland and Slovakia at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Daniel Winnik (L) of Canada competes during ice hockey men's Group A match between Canada and Germany at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Patrick Hager (front) of Germany competes during ice hockey men's Group A match between Canada and Germany at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Athletes prepare to compete before ice hockey men's Group A match between Canada and Germany at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

David Desharnais (2nd R) and Adam Cracknell (2nd L) of Canada compete during ice hockey men's Group A match between Canada and Germany at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Yan Juncheng (L) of China competes during ice hockey men's Group A match between the United States and China at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Jian An (L, top) of China vies with Sean Farrell of the United States during ice hockey men's Group A match between the United States and China at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Shimisi Jieruimi (L, front) of China competes during ice hockey men's Group A match between the United States and China at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Athletes compete during ice hockey men's Group A match between the United States and China at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Jian An (R) of China competes during ice hockey men's Group A match between the United States and China at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Goalkeeper Shimisi Jieruimi (front) of China misses a goal during ice hockey men's Group A match between the United States and China at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Bruce Bennett/Getty/Pool via Xinhua)

