Germany wins luge team relay gold at Beijing 2022

Athletes of Germany celebrate after the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt of Germany celebrate after the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Gold medalists of team Germany attend the awarding ceremony after the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Silver medalists of team Austria attend the awarding ceremony after the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Bronze medalists of team Latvia attend the awarding ceremony after the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Athletes of Austria celebrate after the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Tobias Wendl/Tobias Arlt of Germany compete during the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Natalie Geisenberger (R) and Johannes Ludwig of Germany react druing the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Natalie Geisenberger of Germany competes during the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Athletes of Latvia celebrate after the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Athletes of Austria celebrate after the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Madeleine Egle of Austria cheers for her teammates during the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Martins Bots/Roberts Plume of Latvia celebrate after the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Huang Yebo/Peng Junyue of China compete during the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Athletes of China pose for a photo after the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Athletes of China cheer for each other after the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Wang Peixuan of China greets the audience after the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Wang Peixuan of China reacts during the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Fan Duoyao of China greets the audience after the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Fan Duoyao (R) and Wang Peixuan of China cheer for their teammates during the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Fan Duoyao of China reacts during the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

Mateusz Sochowicz of Poland competes during the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Katarina Simonakova of Slovakia competes during the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Lim Namkyu of South Korea competes during the luge team relay competition at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre in Yanqing district of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

