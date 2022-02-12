Beijing 2022: curling women's round robin session 4

15:05, February 12, 2022

Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes, Dawn McEwen and Jocelyn Peterman (from R to L) compete during curling women's robin session 4 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Canada at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Athletes of Sweden and Canada greet each other during curling women's robin session 4 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Canada at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Canada's Kaitlyn Lawes competes during curling women's robin session 4 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Canada at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Sweden's Sofia Mabergs competes during curling women's robin session 4 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Canada at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Mathilde Halse of Denmark competes during curling women's robin session 4 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Japan and Denmark at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Mathilde Halse (front) of Denmark competes during curling women's robin session 4 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Japan and Denmark at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Mathilde Halse (2nd R) of Denmark talks with teamates during curling women's robin session 4 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Japan and Denmark at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

My Larsen (R) of Denmark competes during curling women's robin session 4 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Japan and Denmark at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Yoshida Chinami of Japan competes during curling women's robin session 4 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Japan and Denmark at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Ekaterina Kuzmina, Alina Kovaleva and Galina Arsenkina (from L to R) of ROC compete during curling women's robin session 4 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Republic of Korea and ROC at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Julia Portunova (top) and Ekaterina Kuzmina of ROC compete during curling women's robin session 4 of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Republic of Korea and ROC at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

