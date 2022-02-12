Beijing 2022: mixed team snowboard cross

Xinhua) 15:26, February 12, 2022

Eliot Grondin of Canada comepetes during the mixed team snowboard cross quaterfinals of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Meryeta Odine (L) of Canada competes during the mixed team snowboard cross quaterfinals of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

Omar Visintin (R front) of Italy and Nick Baumgartner (L front) of the United States compete during the mixed team snowboard cross semifinals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Gold medalists Nick Baumgartner (3rd R)/Lindsey Jacobellis (3rd L) of the United States, Silver medalists Omar Visintin (2nd L)/Michela Moioli (1st L) of Italy and Bronze medalists Eliot Grondin (1st R)/Meryeta Odine (2nd R) of Canada pose for photos during the flower ceremony after the mixed team snowboard cross finals at Genting Snow Park, in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Caterina Carpano (2nd L) of Italy competes during the mixed team snowboard cross quaterfinals of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Omar Visintin (front) of Italy and Nick Baumgartner of the United States compete during the mixed team snowboard cross semifinals at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, North China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Omar Visintin (front) of Italy and Nick Baumgartner of the United States compete during the mixed team snowboard cross semifinals of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

