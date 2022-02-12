Staff members maintain course in snow for Beijing 2022
Staff members maintain the course in snow for the mixed team snowboard cross of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in snow at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Staff members maintain the course in snow for the mixed team snowboard cross of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in snow at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Staff members maintain the course in snow for the mixed team snowboard cross of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in snow at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Staff members maintain the course in snow for the mixed team snowboard cross of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in snow at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Staff members maintain the course in snow for the mixed team snowboard cross of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in snow at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Staff members maintain the course in snow for the mixed team snowboard cross of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in snow at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
A staff member maintains the course in snow for the mixed team snowboard cross of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in snow at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.