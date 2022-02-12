Regular news conference of BOCOG and IOC held in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:20, February 12, 2022

Mark Adams, spokesperson of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) speaks during a regular news conference of the BOCOG and IOC in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Zhao Weidong, spokesperson of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) speaks during a regular news conference of the BOCOG and IOC in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Zhao Weidong (L), spokesperson of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG), Shen Qianfan, director-general of Village Planning and Operation Department of BOCOG, Mark Adams, spokesperson of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) attend a regular news conference of the BOCOG and IOC in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Shen Qianfan, director-general of Village Planning and Operation Department of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG) speaks during a regular news conference of the BOCOG and IOC in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 12, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Bianji)