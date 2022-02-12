Highlights of men's 500m short track speed skating heat
Sun Long (L) of China competes during the men's 500m heat of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Sun Long of China competes during the men's 500m heat of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Ren Ziwei of China competes during the men's 500m heat of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Ren Ziwei (front) of China competes during the men's 500m heat of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Chu Sidney K of China's Hong Kong competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Wu Dajing (L) of China competes during the men's 500m heat of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Chu Sidney K of China's Hong Kong competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)
Wu Dajing (L) of China and Pietro Sighel of Italy compete during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Chu Sidney K of China's Hong Kong competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Sun Long (1st L) of China competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Shaoang Liu (front) of Hungary competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Li Wenlong (top) of China falls out of track during the men's 5,000m relay semifinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)
Wu Dajing (C) of China competes during the men's 5,000m relay semifinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)
Hwang Daeheon (front) of South Korea competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Sun Long (L) and Wu Dajing of China react after the men's 5,000m relay semifinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
Ren Ziwei (R) of China competes during the men's 5,000m relay semifinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)
Li Wenlong (L) of China falls out of track during the men's 5,000m relay semifinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)
Li Wenlong (top) of China falls out of track during the men's 5,000m relay semifinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)
Shaoang Liu (1st L) of Hungary and Sun Long (2nd L) of China compete during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Wu Dajing (L) of China and Pietro Sighel of Italy compete during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Hwang Daeheon of South Korea competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Wu Dajing of China, Pietro Sighel of Italy and Dylan Hoogerwerf of the Netherlands compete during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Wu Dajing of China competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Sun Long (front) of China and Jens van't Wout (1st R) of the Netherlands compete during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)
Athletes of China react after the men's 5,000m relay semifinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)
Photos
Related Stories
- Feature: Danish speed skater Thorup gives thumbs up to Beijing 2022 experiences
- China's speed skater Han vows to go all out in every race
- Highlights of men's 1,500m quarterfinal of short track speed skating
- In pics: awarding ceremony of women's 500m short track speed skating
- Highlights of speed skating men's 1,500m event
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.