Highlights of men's 500m short track speed skating heat

Xinhua) 09:42, February 12, 2022

Sun Long (L) of China competes during the men's 500m heat of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Sun Long of China competes during the men's 500m heat of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Ren Ziwei of China competes during the men's 500m heat of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Ren Ziwei (front) of China competes during the men's 500m heat of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Chu Sidney K of China's Hong Kong competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Wu Dajing (L) of China competes during the men's 500m heat of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)

Chu Sidney K of China's Hong Kong competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Wu Dajing (L) of China and Pietro Sighel of Italy compete during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Chu Sidney K of China's Hong Kong competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Sun Long (1st L) of China competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Shaoang Liu (front) of Hungary competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Li Wenlong (top) of China falls out of track during the men's 5,000m relay semifinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Wu Dajing (C) of China competes during the men's 5,000m relay semifinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Hwang Daeheon (front) of South Korea competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Sun Long (L) and Wu Dajing of China react after the men's 5,000m relay semifinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

Ren Ziwei (R) of China competes during the men's 5,000m relay semifinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Li Wenlong (L) of China falls out of track during the men's 5,000m relay semifinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Li Wenlong (top) of China falls out of track during the men's 5,000m relay semifinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ga)

Shaoang Liu (1st L) of Hungary and Sun Long (2nd L) of China compete during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Wu Dajing (L) of China and Pietro Sighel of Italy compete during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Hwang Daeheon of South Korea competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Wu Dajing of China, Pietro Sighel of Italy and Dylan Hoogerwerf of the Netherlands compete during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Wu Dajing of China competes during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Sun Long (front) of China and Jens van't Wout (1st R) of the Netherlands compete during the men's 500m short track speed skating heat at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Athletes of China react after the men's 5,000m relay semifinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Ma Ning)

