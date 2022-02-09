Highlights of speed skating men's 1,500m event

Xinhua) 09:44, February 09, 2022

Ruslan Zakharov of ROC competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Peter Michael of New Zealand competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Haralds Silovs of Latvia competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Wang Haotian of China competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Lian Ziwen (R) of China competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Wang Haotian of China competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Park Seonghyeon of South Korea competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Tyson Langelaar of Canada competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Wang Haotian of China competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Thomas Krol (R) of the Netherlands competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Lian Ziwen of China competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Mathias Voste of Belgium competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Dmitriy Morozov of Kazakhstan competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu of Canada competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Thomas Krol of the Netherlands competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Thomas Krol of the Netherlands competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Tyson Langelaar of Canada competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Lian Ziwen (front) of China and Dmitriy Morozov of Kazakhstan compete during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Wang Haotian of China competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Daniil Aldoshkin of ROC competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Tyson Langelaar of Canada competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Lian Ziwen of China reacts during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands reacts during the flower ceremony after speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Kjeld Nuis (R) and Thomas Krol of the Netherlands react after speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Ichinohe Seitaro of Japan competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Silver medallist Thomas Krol (L) and gold medallist Kjeld Nuis (C) of the Netherlands, bronze medallist Kim Minseok of South Korea pose for a photo during the flower ceremony after speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Thomas Krol of the Netherlands reacts after speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Sergei Trofimov of ROC competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Thomas Krol of the Netherlands competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands celebrates during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Cheng Tingting)

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands reacts during the flower ceremony after speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Kim Minseok of South Korea reacts during the flower ceremony after speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Thomas Krol of the Netherlands reacts after speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands reacts during the flower ceremony after speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands reacts after speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands competes during the speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Wei)

Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands reacts after speed skating men's 1,500m event at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)