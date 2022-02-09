Norwegian skier Klaebo wins 4th Olympic gold in men's sprint free

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway reacts after winning the gold medal in the men's cross-country skiing sprint free final of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo of Norway won his fourth Olympic gold after emerging victorious in the cross-country men's sprint free of Beijing 2022 at the National Cross-Country Skiing Center here on Tuesday night.

Taking three golds from the team sprint freestyle, sprint classical and 4x10km relay at PyeongChang 2018, 25-year-old Klaebo finished the race in 2 minutes 58.06 seconds to add another Olympic gold to his profile.

Klaebo's preparations for Beijing 2022 were disrupted after several of his teammates tested positive for COVID-19 at their altitude training camp in Italy last month, and only ranked 40th in men's skiathlon on Sunday.

Klaebo attacked in the closing stages in the final, leaving behind Federico Pellegrino of Italy and Alexander Terentev of the Russian Olympic Committee to win the sprint.

Veteran Pellegrino took the silver 0.26 seconds behind, and Terentev came third in 2:59.37.

"It is something incredible. I started to dream about this race eight years ago, and to reach this goal of a medal today is incredibly emotional," said Pellegrino.

"It's been a really hard year and this is incredible, all the people who work a lot for this were happy and this was the happiest thing for me," the Italian concluded.

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (R) of Norway hugs with Federico Pellegrino of Italy after the men's cross-country skiing sprint free final of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. Klaebo and Pellegrino claimed the gold and the silver medal respectively in the event. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Gold medalist Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (C) of Norway, silver medalist Federico Pellegrino (L) of Italy and bronze medalist Alexander Terentev of ROC pose for a photo with Bing Dwen Dwen, the mascots of Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, during the flower ceremony of the men's cross-country skiing sprint free final of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Gold medalist Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo (C) of Norway, silver medalist Federico Pellegrino (L) of Italy and bronze medalist Alexander Terentev of ROC celebrate after the men's cross-country skiing sprint free final of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Zhangjiakou National Cross-country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

