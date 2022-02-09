In pics: awarding ceremony of women's 500m short track speed skating

Xinhua) 10:00, February 09, 2022

Gold medalist Arianna Fontana of Italy drops tear during the awarding ceremony of women's 500m short track speed skating at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

Silver medallist Netherland's Suzanne Schulting (L), gold medallist Italy's Arianna Fontana (C) and bronze medallist Canada's Kim Boutin pose for a photo during the awarding ceremony of women's 500m short track speed skating at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

