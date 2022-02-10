Highlights of men's 1,500m quarterfinal of short track speed skating

Xinhua) 09:28, February 10, 2022

Shaolin Sandor Liu of Hungary competes during the men's 1,500m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Ren Ziwei (R) of China competes during the men's 1,500m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Sjinkie Knegt (front) of the Netherlands competes during the men's 1,500m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Zhang Tianyi (2nd R) of China competes during the men's 1,500m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Yibo)

Ren Ziwei (C) of China competes during the men's 1,500m quarterfinal of short track speed skating at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

Bronze medalist Kim Minseok of South Korea poses for photos during the awarding ceremony of speed skating men's 1,500m at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Bronze medalist Kim Minseok of South Korea poses for photos during the awarding ceremony of speed skating men's 1,500m at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Silver medalist Thomas Krol of the Netherlands reacts during the awarding ceremony of speed skating men's 1,500m at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Bronze medalist Kim Minseok of South Korea reacts during the awarding ceremony of speed skating men's 1,500m at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

IOC member Zhang Hong waves before presenting medals during the awarding ceremony of speed skating men's 1,500m at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Xu)

Silver medalist Thomas Krol of the Netherlands reacts during the awarding ceremony of speed skating men's 1,500m at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Gold medalist Kjeld Nuis (C) and Silver medalist Thomas Krol (L) of the Netherlands, Bronze medalist Kim Minseok of South Korea react during the awarding ceremony of speed skating men's 1,500m at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

