Winter Olympics trivia: Why are there pine branches along skiing tracks at ski jumping venues?

People's Daily Online) 16:22, February 11, 2022

At the National Ski Jumping Center, located in the Zhangjiakou competition zone for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, lines of pine trees can be seen planted at intervals along the ski slopes. Why are there pine branches along the skiing tracks?

According to Wang Jingxian, venue and infrastructure manager of the Guyangshu venue cluster under the venue planning and construction department of the Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee, it is a traditional practice to plant pine branches alongside the skiing tracks when building ski jumping venues. The plants are used to mark the landing point of the ski jumpers.

Just like a plane which is about to land needs to know where the runway is, the pine branches are there to serve as distance markers, letting ski jumpers know how far they are and adjust their skiing movements for better and safer landings.

Pine branches, which are bendy, have always been adopted at ski jumping venues because they won't affect the movements of the ski jumpers or affect ski jump safety. They can also help avoid any damage caused by the ski jumpers to the ski slope.

Related:

Winter Olympics trivia: Why are dental clinics being located at ice hockey venues for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games?

Winter Olympics trivia: What does the emblem for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games represent?

Winter Olympics trivia: Why is pepper being left out of meals prepared for athletes at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games?

Winter Olympics trivia: How is ancient Chinese astronomy reflected in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic medals?

Winter Olympics trivia: What is the youngest of the seven major sports at the Winter Olympics?

Winter Olympics trivia: How many times has "ski ballet" appeared at previous Winter Olympic Games?

Winter Olympics trivia: How important are meteorological services for the Winter Olympics?

Winter Olympics trivia: What do Beijing 2022 pictograms inspired by Chinese calligraphy and seal carving look like?

Winter Olympics trivia: What kinds of robots will serve the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics?

Winter Olympics trivia: Is coldest always best when selecting a site for the Winter Olympic Games?

Winter Olympics trivia: When was the first time that mascots for Winter Olympic Games took on human form?

Winter Olympics trivia: Why is the Zhangjiakou Winter Olympic Village composed of courtyards?

Winter Olympics trivia: How long does it take to travel from Beijing to Zhangjiakou to watch a match?

Winter Olympics trivia: Is there an athlete that has won gold medal at both Summer and Winter Olympics?

Winter Olympics trivia: Why don't Winter Olympics medalists get their medals immediately after finals?

Winter Olympics trivia: What is the proportion of female athletes in the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022?

Winter Olympics trivia: How many types of snow can snowmakers produce for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games?

Winter Olympics trivia: How fast are bobsleighs – the "Formula One on ice"?

Winter Olympics trivia: What are the differences between speed skating and short track speed skating?

Winter Olympics trivia: What are the new events for Beijing 2022 Winter Games?

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)