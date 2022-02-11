Athletes’ heartwarming moments at Beijing 2022 convey message of unity, friendship and respect

People's Daily Online) 13:51, February 11, 2022

Despite being rivals in their respective competitions, athletes from around the world have conveyed a message of unity, friendship and respect to the world, creating some heartwarming moments at the ongoing Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

① China’s Gu (right) and Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud (left), come together to console Tess Ledeux of France after the women’s freeski big air final on Feb. 8. (People’s Daily/Li Ge)

② Chinese athlete Ahenear Adake (left) and German veteran rival Claudia Pechstein compete in the women’s 3,000m speed skating final on Feb. 5. (Photo/Wang Xianmin)

③ Chinese athletes Fan Suyuan (second from left), and Ling Zhi (third from left), present a set of commemorative pin badges featuring Bing Dwen Dwen, the panda mascot of the Games, to the U.S. duo of Victoria Persinger and Christopher Plys (first from left) after their mixed doubles curling contest at Beijing 2022 on Feb.5. (Photo/Cui Nan)

At the women’s freeski big air final on Feb. 8, China’s freestyle skier Gu Ailing clinched the title from France’s Tess Ledeux on the last jump. Just moments after Ledeux finished, Gu and Switzerland’s Mathilde Gremaud, the bronze medalist, came together to console Ledeux.

“I want to express my gratitude toward Ledeux. She took on the most difficult jump, which inspired me to challenge myself. I told her that I want to share the gold with her,” said Gu. “I’m sad, but I’m also proud of Gu. This is an amazing competition,” said Ledeux.

“We get on very well with each other, and we all have passion for the sport. This helps us to become better, and together we push the women’s freeski big air to new heights,” said Gremaud.

Fair competition and mutual inspiration between athletes can be seen everywhere at Beijing 2022. After successfully advancing to the final of the women’s halfpipe contest in snowboarding by ranking third in the qualification game, Chinese snowboarder Cai Xuetong stated that Chloe Kim, who ranked first, had inspired her.

“She is a very talented athlete and I appreciate what she has demonstrated during the competition. She has always been excelling, which pushes other athletes to constantly challenge themselves,” expressed Cai.

While talking about Japanese figure skater Yuzuru Hanyu, Chinese figure skater Jin Boyang said he respects Hanyu, who planned to execute the quadruple axel jump during the competition—a feat no other athlete has successfully completed before, and thinks Hanyu’s spirit of challenging himself is worth learning.

“Hanyu, who is a top figure skater in the world, keeps challenging and excelling himself. I see the fighting spirit in him,” said Jin.

Chinese athlete Ahenear Adake, from NW China’s Xinjiang, beat German veteran rival Claudia Pechstein in the women’s 3,000m speed skating final on Feb. 5. After crossing the finishing line, Ahenear Adake saluted Pechstein, saying it was her honor to be able to compete with Pechstein. Pechstein encouraged Ahenear Adake by saying that “You are good, and you will be better and better in the future!”

Chinese athletes Fan Suyuan and Ling Zhi presented the U.S. duo of Christopher Plys and Victoria Persinger with a set of commemorative pin badges featuring Bing Dwen Dwen, the panda mascot of the Games, after their mixed doubles curling contest at Beijing 2022 on Feb.5. In return, the American athletes gave their Chinese rivals U.S. Olympic team logos after their next competition.

“Exchanging gifts between the curling athletes has been a tradition during curling events, and we want to express the message of friendship by presenting gifts to each other,” said Ling.

