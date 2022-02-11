New event of Beijing 2022 -- Mixed team aerials of free skiing

Xu Mengtao of China competes during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Seven new events have been added to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Today let's take a look at mixed team aerials of free skiing.

Mixed team aerials has been part of the World Cup circuit since the 2014/15 season, and the World Championships since 2019. Teams consist of three skiers, with at least one from each gender.

Ilia Burov of ROC competes during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Qi Guangpu of China competes during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Qi Guangpu of China competes during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Xu Mengtao (front L) of China hugs Alexandra Baer (front R) of Switzerland during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng)

Jia Zongyang, Xu Mengtao and Qi Guangpu (L to R) of China celebrate during the flower ceremony for the skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Silver medalist team of China, gold medalist team of the USA and bronze medalist team of Canada (from L to R) celebrate during the flower ceremony after the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

