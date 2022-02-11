We Are China

Japanese Ayumu Hirano wins men's snowboard halfpipe at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 14:03, February 11, 2022

Hirano Ayumu of Japan competes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Ayumu Hirano of Japan claimed the men's snowboard halfpipe title by notching a high score of 96.00 points at Beijing 2022 here on Friday.

Australian Scotty James pocketed the silver medal with 92.50 points and Jan Scherrer of Switzerland took the bronze with 87.25 points.

Hirano Ayumu of Japan reacts during flower ceremony after men's snowboard halfpipe final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Scotty James of Australia competes during men's snowboard halfpipe final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Jan Scherrer of Switzerland competes during men's snowboard halfpipe final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Scotty James of Australia competes during the men's snowboard halfpipe final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Scotty James of Australia competes during men's snowboard halfpipe final of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Gold medalist Hirano Ayumu of Japan reacts during the flower ceremony after the men's snowboard halfpipe final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Hirano Ayumu (C) of Japan, Scotty James (L) of Australia and Jan Scherrer of Switzerland pose for photos during the flower ceremony after the men's snowboard halfpipe final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

