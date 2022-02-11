Beijing 2022: skeleton women heat

Xinhua) 13:52, February 11, 2022

Katie Tannenbaum of Virgin Islands competes during the skeleton women heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Kim Eunji of South Korea competes during the skeleton women heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Kimberley Bos of the Netherland competes during skeleton women heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Zhao Dan of China competes during the skeleton women heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Nicole Rocha Silveira of Brazil competes during the skeleton women heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Kellie Delka of Puerto Rico competes during the skeleton women heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Kimberley Bos (front) of the Netherland competes during skeleton women heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Zhao Dan of China competes during skeleton women heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

Zhao Dan of China competes during skeleton women heat of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at National Sliding Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 11, 2022. (Xinhua/Sun Fei)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)