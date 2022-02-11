Children’s paintings prepared by Beijing 2022 Organizing Committee touch Olympians' hearts

(Photo/WeChat account of the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League)

Children’s paintings, which are among the many beautiful gifts prepared for athletes by the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (BOCOG), have touched the hearts of Olympians.

Britt Cox, an Australian freestyle skier, said in a press conference that “I opened the backpack from the Chinese Beijing Olympic Committee, and inside was a drawing from a young Chinese child. And it was of a skier, a female skier, standing on the mountain holding her skis. It was really special I think. For me, one of my values and passions as an athlete is to inspire young people and to see that and to receive that was really heartwarming. So I put the picture up on my wall, so that I have that to look at all week.”

Each athlete received a backpack from the BOCOG as a gift, which contains one child’s painting. A total of 7,500 paintings were selected from 43,000 works by young children across the country, showing the children’s understanding of the grand sporting event as well as a way to send their best wishes to the athletes.

