Volunteer Vlog: A day at Beijing 2022 from a volunteer's lens
(People's Daily App) 14:42, February 10, 2022
Jin Meijiao, a senior at Renmin University of China, is one of the volunteers in Zhangjiakou for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
She works as a venue photography assistant. She provides services for photographers in the Zhangjiakou Mountain Press Center.
Jin recorded her volunteering with her camera. For her, every day here is fulfilling, heart-warming and inspiring.
