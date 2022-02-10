Volunteer Vlog: A day at Beijing 2022 from a volunteer's lens

(People's Daily App) 14:42, February 10, 2022

Jin Meijiao, a senior at Renmin University of China, is one of the volunteers in Zhangjiakou for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

She works as a venue photography assistant. She provides services for photographers in the Zhangjiakou Mountain Press Center.

Jin recorded her volunteering with her camera. For her, every day here is fulfilling, heart-warming and inspiring.

