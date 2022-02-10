Curling Women's Round Robin Session 1: China vs. Denmark

Xinhua) 13:18, February 10, 2022

Wang Rui (L) and Zhang Lijun of China compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 1 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Denmark at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Dong Ziqi (L), Zhang Lijun (C) and Wang Rui of China compete during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 1 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Denmark at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Han Yu (2nd L), Wang Rui (3rd L), Dong Ziqi (1st L) and Zhang Lijun of China react during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 1 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Denmark at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Madeleine Dupont (R) of Denmark competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 1 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Denmark at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Han Yu (R) of China competes during the Curling Women's Round Robin Session 1 of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Denmark at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

