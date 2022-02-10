We Are China

Beijing Winter Olympics: Highlights of women's snowboard halfpipe final

Xinhua) 10:53, February 10, 2022

Chloe Kim of the United States reacts during the women's snowboard halfpipe final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Brooke Dhondt of Canada competes during the women's snowboard halfpipe final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Berenice Wicki of Switzerland competes during the women's snowboard halfpipe final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Leilani Ettel of Germany competes during the women's snowboard halfpipe final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

