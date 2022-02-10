Beijing Winter Olympics: Highlights of women's snowboard halfpipe final
Chloe Kim of the United States reacts during the women's snowboard halfpipe final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Brooke Dhondt of Canada competes during the women's snowboard halfpipe final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Berenice Wicki of Switzerland competes during the women's snowboard halfpipe final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
Leilani Ettel of Germany competes during the women's snowboard halfpipe final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
