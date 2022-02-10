Highlights of Alpine Skiing women's slalom of Beijing 2022

Katharina Liensberger of Austria competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Petra Vlhova of Slovakia competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Bronze medalist Wendy Holdener of Switzerland reacts during the awarding ceremony of alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Gold medalist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia reacts during the awarding ceremony of alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Silver medalist Katharina Liensberger of Austria, Gold medalist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia and Bronze medalist Wendy Holdener of Switzerland (from L ro R) pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Sara Hector (R) of Sweden passes by the podium during awarding ceremony of alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

