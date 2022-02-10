Highlights of Alpine Skiing women's slalom of Beijing 2022
Katharina Liensberger of Austria competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Katharina Liensberger of Austria competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Wendy Holdener of Switzerland competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Petra Vlhova of Slovakia competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Petra Vlhova of Slovakia competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Petra Vlhova of Slovakia competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Wendy Holdener of Switzerland competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Petra Vlhova of Slovakia competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Katharina Liensberger of Austria competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Katharina Liensberger of Austria competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Wendy Holdener of Switzerland competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Petra Vlhova of Slovakia competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Katharina Liensberger of Austria competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Katharina Liensberger of Austria competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Petra Vlhova of Slovakia competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Wendy Holdener of Switzerland competes during Alpine Skiing women's slalom of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Bronze medalist Wendy Holdener of Switzerland reacts during the awarding ceremony of alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Gold medalist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia reacts during the awarding ceremony of alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Silver medalist Katharina Liensberger of Austria, Gold medalist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia and Bronze medalist Wendy Holdener of Switzerland (from L ro R) pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Gold medalist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia poses for photos during the awarding ceremony of alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Sara Hector (R) of Sweden passes by the podium during awarding ceremony of alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Silver medalist Katharina Liensberger of Austria, Gold medalist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia and Bronze medalist Wendy Holdener of Switzerland (from L ro R) pose for photos during the awarding ceremony of alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Silver medalist Katharina Liensberger of Austria poses for photos during the awarding ceremony of alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Gold medalist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia poses for photos during the awarding ceremony of alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Sara Hector (top) of Sweden passes by the podium during awarding ceremony of alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Gold medalist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia reacts during the awarding ceremony of alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Gold medalist Petra Vlhova of Slovakia poses for photos during the awarding ceremony of alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Silver medalist Katharina Liensberger of Austria reacts during the awarding ceremony of alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Silver medalist Katharina Liensberger of Austria poses for photos during the awarding ceremony of alpine skiing women's slalom at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
Photos
Related Stories
- American snowboarder Jacobellis crowned in women's cross at Beijing 2022
- Chinese elements in the opening ceremony of Beijing 2022
- Strong vote of confidence given to winter games
- Mugala shoots with video camera on sidelines at National Indoor Stadium during Beijing 2022
- Women snowboarders raise China's medal tally hopes
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.