Mugala shoots with video camera on sidelines at National Indoor Stadium during Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 09:12, February 10, 2022

Brennan Mugala shoots with a video camera in his skates on the ice rink at National Indoor Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. The 40-year-old Brennan Mugala from Canada is an infield cameraman of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) covering ice hockey events at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Unlike all the other cameramen and photographers in the stadium, Mugala needs to work in a pair of skates as he needs to enter the ice rink for infield shooting before and after the game, so as to bring up-close images of the athletes to the TV audience. In his ten years of work, Mugala has served the Olympic Games for three times. This year's Winter Olympics, however, is the busiest among his Olympic working experiences. In the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he is responsible for controlling both the hand-held camera and the wireless camera. Mugala also needs to cooperate with his colleagues at all times to ensure the smooth broadcasting of each game. Speaking of the facilities and services of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Mugala said everything provided by the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is meticulous and professional. "China has done a great job in the preparatory work, which also sets a good example for other countries in holding large-scale sports event amid the epidemic." This is Mugala's first time to China. "I like Chinese food as well as the Chinese culture very much," said Mugala. "Although I don't have the opportunity to learn more about China under the closed-loop management, I can feel the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people." When the pandemic is over, "I will definitely bring my family back to Beijing to revisit this familiar yet still-more-to-explore city," said Mugala. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Brennan Mugala shoots with a video camera on the sidelines at National Indoor Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. The 40-year-old Brennan Mugala from Canada is an infield cameraman of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) covering ice hockey events at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Unlike all the other cameramen and photographers in the stadium, Mugala needs to work in a pair of skates as he needs to enter the ice rink for infield shooting before and after the game, so as to bring up-close images of the athletes to the TV audience. In his ten years of work, Mugala has served the Olympic Games for three times. This year's Winter Olympics, however, is the busiest among his Olympic working experiences. In the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he is responsible for controlling both the hand-held camera and the wireless camera. Mugala also needs to cooperate with his colleagues at all times to ensure the smooth broadcasting of each game. Speaking of the facilities and services of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Mugala said everything provided by the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is meticulous and professional. "China has done a great job in the preparatory work, which also sets a good example for other countries in holding large-scale sports event amid the epidemic." This is Mugala's first time to China. "I like Chinese food as well as the Chinese culture very much," said Mugala. "Although I don't have the opportunity to learn more about China under the closed-loop management, I can feel the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people." When the pandemic is over, "I will definitely bring my family back to Beijing to revisit this familiar yet still-more-to-explore city," said Mugala. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Brennan Mugala shoots with a video camera in his skates on the ice rink at National Indoor Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. The 40-year-old Brennan Mugala from Canada is an infield cameraman of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) covering ice hockey events at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Unlike all the other cameramen and photographers in the stadium, Mugala needs to work in a pair of skates as he needs to enter the ice rink for infield shooting before and after the game, so as to bring up-close images of the athletes to the TV audience. In his ten years of work, Mugala has served the Olympic Games for three times. This year's Winter Olympics, however, is the busiest among his Olympic working experiences. In the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he is responsible for controlling both the hand-held camera and the wireless camera. Mugala also needs to cooperate with his colleagues at all times to ensure the smooth broadcasting of each game. Speaking of the facilities and services of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Mugala said everything provided by the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is meticulous and professional. "China has done a great job in the preparatory work, which also sets a good example for other countries in holding large-scale sports event amid the epidemic." This is Mugala's first time to China. "I like Chinese food as well as the Chinese culture very much," said Mugala. "Although I don't have the opportunity to learn more about China under the closed-loop management, I can feel the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people." When the pandemic is over, "I will definitely bring my family back to Beijing to revisit this familiar yet still-more-to-explore city," said Mugala. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Brennan Mugala (R) communicates with the assistant venue photo manager Chen Ying at National Indoor Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. The 40-year-old Brennan Mugala from Canada is an infield cameraman of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) covering ice hockey events at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Unlike all the other cameramen and photographers in the stadium, Mugala needs to work in a pair of skates as he needs to enter the ice rink for infield shooting before and after the game, so as to bring up-close images of the athletes to the TV audience. In his ten years of work, Mugala has served the Olympic Games for three times. This year's Winter Olympics, however, is the busiest among his Olympic working experiences. In the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he is responsible for controlling both the hand-held camera and the wireless camera. Mugala also needs to cooperate with his colleagues at all times to ensure the smooth broadcasting of each game. Speaking of the facilities and services of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Mugala said everything provided by the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is meticulous and professional. "China has done a great job in the preparatory work, which also sets a good example for other countries in holding large-scale sports event amid the epidemic." This is Mugala's first time to China. "I like Chinese food as well as the Chinese culture very much," said Mugala. "Although I don't have the opportunity to learn more about China under the closed-loop management, I can feel the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people." When the pandemic is over, "I will definitely bring my family back to Beijing to revisit this familiar yet still-more-to-explore city," said Mugala. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Brennan Mugala shoots with a video camera on the sidelines at National Indoor Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. The 40-year-old Brennan Mugala from Canada is an infield cameraman of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) covering ice hockey events at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Unlike all the other cameramen and photographers in the stadium, Mugala needs to work in a pair of skates as he needs to enter the ice rink for infield shooting before and after the game, so as to bring up-close images of the athletes to the TV audience. In his ten years of work, Mugala has served the Olympic Games for three times. This year's Winter Olympics, however, is the busiest among his Olympic working experiences. In the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he is responsible for controlling both the hand-held camera and the wireless camera. Mugala also needs to cooperate with his colleagues at all times to ensure the smooth broadcasting of each game. Speaking of the facilities and services of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Mugala said everything provided by the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is meticulous and professional. "China has done a great job in the preparatory work, which also sets a good example for other countries in holding large-scale sports event amid the epidemic." This is Mugala's first time to China. "I like Chinese food as well as the Chinese culture very much," said Mugala. "Although I don't have the opportunity to learn more about China under the closed-loop management, I can feel the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people." When the pandemic is over, "I will definitely bring my family back to Beijing to revisit this familiar yet still-more-to-explore city," said Mugala. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Brennan Mugala shoots with a video camera in his skates on the ice rink at National Indoor Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. The 40-year-old Brennan Mugala from Canada is an infield cameraman of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) covering ice hockey events at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Unlike all the other cameramen and photographers in the stadium, Mugala needs to work in a pair of skates as he needs to enter the ice rink for infield shooting before and after the game, so as to bring up-close images of the athletes to the TV audience. In his ten years of work, Mugala has served the Olympic Games for three times. This year's Winter Olympics, however, is the busiest among his Olympic working experiences. In the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he is responsible for controlling both the hand-held camera and the wireless camera. Mugala also needs to cooperate with his colleagues at all times to ensure the smooth broadcasting of each game. Speaking of the facilities and services of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Mugala said everything provided by the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is meticulous and professional. "China has done a great job in the preparatory work, which also sets a good example for other countries in holding large-scale sports event amid the epidemic." This is Mugala's first time to China. "I like Chinese food as well as the Chinese culture very much," said Mugala. "Although I don't have the opportunity to learn more about China under the closed-loop management, I can feel the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people." When the pandemic is over, "I will definitely bring my family back to Beijing to revisit this familiar yet still-more-to-explore city," said Mugala. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Brennan Mugala shoots with a video camera in his skates on the ice rink at National Indoor Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. The 40-year-old Brennan Mugala from Canada is an infield cameraman of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) covering ice hockey events at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Unlike all the other cameramen and photographers in the stadium, Mugala needs to work in a pair of skates as he needs to enter the ice rink for infield shooting before and after the game, so as to bring up-close images of the athletes to the TV audience. In his ten years of work, Mugala has served the Olympic Games for three times. This year's Winter Olympics, however, is the busiest among his Olympic working experiences. In the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he is responsible for controlling both the hand-held camera and the wireless camera. Mugala also needs to cooperate with his colleagues at all times to ensure the smooth broadcasting of each game. Speaking of the facilities and services of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Mugala said everything provided by the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is meticulous and professional. "China has done a great job in the preparatory work, which also sets a good example for other countries in holding large-scale sports event amid the epidemic." This is Mugala's first time to China. "I like Chinese food as well as the Chinese culture very much," said Mugala. "Although I don't have the opportunity to learn more about China under the closed-loop management, I can feel the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people." When the pandemic is over, "I will definitely bring my family back to Beijing to revisit this familiar yet still-more-to-explore city," said Mugala. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Brennan Mugala leaves the ice rink in his skates after shooting at National Indoor Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. The 40-year-old Brennan Mugala from Canada is an infield cameraman of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) covering ice hockey events at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Unlike all the other cameramen and photographers in the stadium, Mugala needs to work in a pair of skates as he needs to enter the ice rink for infield shooting before and after the game, so as to bring up-close images of the athletes to the TV audience. In his ten years of work, Mugala has served the Olympic Games for three times. This year's Winter Olympics, however, is the busiest among his Olympic working experiences. In the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he is responsible for controlling both the hand-held camera and the wireless camera. Mugala also needs to cooperate with his colleagues at all times to ensure the smooth broadcasting of each game. Speaking of the facilities and services of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Mugala said everything provided by the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is meticulous and professional. "China has done a great job in the preparatory work, which also sets a good example for other countries in holding large-scale sports event amid the epidemic." This is Mugala's first time to China. "I like Chinese food as well as the Chinese culture very much," said Mugala. "Although I don't have the opportunity to learn more about China under the closed-loop management, I can feel the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people." When the pandemic is over, "I will definitely bring my family back to Beijing to revisit this familiar yet still-more-to-explore city," said Mugala. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Brennan Mugala shoots with a video camera on the sidelines at National Indoor Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. The 40-year-old Brennan Mugala from Canada is an infield cameraman of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) covering ice hockey events at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Unlike all the other cameramen and photographers in the stadium, Mugala needs to work in a pair of skates as he needs to enter the ice rink for infield shooting before and after the game, so as to bring up-close images of the athletes to the TV audience. In his ten years of work, Mugala has served the Olympic Games for three times. This year's Winter Olympics, however, is the busiest among his Olympic working experiences. In the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he is responsible for controlling both the hand-held camera and the wireless camera. Mugala also needs to cooperate with his colleagues at all times to ensure the smooth broadcasting of each game. Speaking of the facilities and services of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Mugala said everything provided by the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is meticulous and professional. "China has done a great job in the preparatory work, which also sets a good example for other countries in holding large-scale sports event amid the epidemic." This is Mugala's first time to China. "I like Chinese food as well as the Chinese culture very much," said Mugala. "Although I don't have the opportunity to learn more about China under the closed-loop management, I can feel the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people." When the pandemic is over, "I will definitely bring my family back to Beijing to revisit this familiar yet still-more-to-explore city," said Mugala. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Brennan Mugala gives a thumbs-up sign to the director of broadcasting after getting ready at National Indoor Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. The 40-year-old Brennan Mugala from Canada is an infield cameraman of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) covering ice hockey events at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Unlike all the other cameramen and photographers in the stadium, Mugala needs to work in a pair of skates as he needs to enter the ice rink for infield shooting before and after the game, so as to bring up-close images of the athletes to the TV audience. In his ten years of work, Mugala has served the Olympic Games for three times. This year's Winter Olympics, however, is the busiest among his Olympic working experiences. In the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he is responsible for controlling both the hand-held camera and the wireless camera. Mugala also needs to cooperate with his colleagues at all times to ensure the smooth broadcasting of each game. Speaking of the facilities and services of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Mugala said everything provided by the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is meticulous and professional. "China has done a great job in the preparatory work, which also sets a good example for other countries in holding large-scale sports event amid the epidemic." This is Mugala's first time to China. "I like Chinese food as well as the Chinese culture very much," said Mugala. "Although I don't have the opportunity to learn more about China under the closed-loop management, I can feel the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people." When the pandemic is over, "I will definitely bring my family back to Beijing to revisit this familiar yet still-more-to-explore city," said Mugala. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Brennan Mugala shoots with a video camera in his skates on the ice rink at National Indoor Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. The 40-year-old Brennan Mugala from Canada is an infield cameraman of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) covering ice hockey events at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Unlike all the other cameramen and photographers in the stadium, Mugala needs to work in a pair of skates as he needs to enter the ice rink for infield shooting before and after the game, so as to bring up-close images of the athletes to the TV audience. In his ten years of work, Mugala has served the Olympic Games for three times. This year's Winter Olympics, however, is the busiest among his Olympic working experiences. In the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he is responsible for controlling both the hand-held camera and the wireless camera. Mugala also needs to cooperate with his colleagues at all times to ensure the smooth broadcasting of each game. Speaking of the facilities and services of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Mugala said everything provided by the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is meticulous and professional. "China has done a great job in the preparatory work, which also sets a good example for other countries in holding large-scale sports event amid the epidemic." This is Mugala's first time to China. "I like Chinese food as well as the Chinese culture very much," said Mugala. "Although I don't have the opportunity to learn more about China under the closed-loop management, I can feel the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people." When the pandemic is over, "I will definitely bring my family back to Beijing to revisit this familiar yet still-more-to-explore city," said Mugala. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Brennan Mugala in his skates gives a thumbs-up sign after getting ready for broadcasting at National Indoor Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. The 40-year-old Brennan Mugala from Canada is an infield cameraman of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) covering ice hockey events at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Unlike all the other cameramen and photographers in the stadium, Mugala needs to work in a pair of skates as he needs to enter the ice rink for infield shooting before and after the game, so as to bring up-close images of the athletes to the TV audience. In his ten years of work, Mugala has served the Olympic Games for three times. This year's Winter Olympics, however, is the busiest among his Olympic working experiences. In the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he is responsible for controlling both the hand-held camera and the wireless camera. Mugala also needs to cooperate with his colleagues at all times to ensure the smooth broadcasting of each game. Speaking of the facilities and services of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Mugala said everything provided by the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is meticulous and professional. "China has done a great job in the preparatory work, which also sets a good example for other countries in holding large-scale sports event amid the epidemic." This is Mugala's first time to China. "I like Chinese food as well as the Chinese culture very much," said Mugala. "Although I don't have the opportunity to learn more about China under the closed-loop management, I can feel the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people." When the pandemic is over, "I will definitely bring my family back to Beijing to revisit this familiar yet still-more-to-explore city," said Mugala. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Brennan Mugala gets himself ready for infield shooting on the ice rink at National Indoor Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. The 40-year-old Brennan Mugala from Canada is an infield cameraman of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) covering ice hockey events at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Unlike all the other cameramen and photographers in the stadium, Mugala needs to work in a pair of skates as he needs to enter the ice rink for infield shooting before and after the game, so as to bring up-close images of the athletes to the TV audience. In his ten years of work, Mugala has served the Olympic Games for three times. This year's Winter Olympics, however, is the busiest among his Olympic working experiences. In the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he is responsible for controlling both the hand-held camera and the wireless camera. Mugala also needs to cooperate with his colleagues at all times to ensure the smooth broadcasting of each game. Speaking of the facilities and services of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Mugala said everything provided by the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is meticulous and professional. "China has done a great job in the preparatory work, which also sets a good example for other countries in holding large-scale sports event amid the epidemic." This is Mugala's first time to China. "I like Chinese food as well as the Chinese culture very much," said Mugala. "Although I don't have the opportunity to learn more about China under the closed-loop management, I can feel the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people." When the pandemic is over, "I will definitely bring my family back to Beijing to revisit this familiar yet still-more-to-explore city," said Mugala. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Brennan Mugala shoots with a video camera in his skates on the ice rink at National Indoor Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. The 40-year-old Brennan Mugala from Canada is an infield cameraman of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) covering ice hockey events at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Unlike all the other cameramen and photographers in the stadium, Mugala needs to work in a pair of skates as he needs to enter the ice rink for infield shooting before and after the game, so as to bring up-close images of the athletes to the TV audience. In his ten years of work, Mugala has served the Olympic Games for three times. This year's Winter Olympics, however, is the busiest among his Olympic working experiences. In the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he is responsible for controlling both the hand-held camera and the wireless camera. Mugala also needs to cooperate with his colleagues at all times to ensure the smooth broadcasting of each game. Speaking of the facilities and services of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Mugala said everything provided by the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is meticulous and professional. "China has done a great job in the preparatory work, which also sets a good example for other countries in holding large-scale sports event amid the epidemic." This is Mugala's first time to China. "I like Chinese food as well as the Chinese culture very much," said Mugala. "Although I don't have the opportunity to learn more about China under the closed-loop management, I can feel the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people." When the pandemic is over, "I will definitely bring my family back to Beijing to revisit this familiar yet still-more-to-explore city," said Mugala. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Brennan Mugala waits to enter the ice rink for infield shooting at National Indoor Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. The 40-year-old Brennan Mugala from Canada is an infield cameraman of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) covering ice hockey events at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Unlike all the other cameramen and photographers in the stadium, Mugala needs to work in a pair of skates as he needs to enter the ice rink for infield shooting before and after the game, so as to bring up-close images of the athletes to the TV audience. In his ten years of work, Mugala has served the Olympic Games for three times. This year's Winter Olympics, however, is the busiest among his Olympic working experiences. In the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he is responsible for controlling both the hand-held camera and the wireless camera. Mugala also needs to cooperate with his colleagues at all times to ensure the smooth broadcasting of each game. Speaking of the facilities and services of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Mugala said everything provided by the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is meticulous and professional. "China has done a great job in the preparatory work, which also sets a good example for other countries in holding large-scale sports event amid the epidemic." This is Mugala's first time to China. "I like Chinese food as well as the Chinese culture very much," said Mugala. "Although I don't have the opportunity to learn more about China under the closed-loop management, I can feel the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people." When the pandemic is over, "I will definitely bring my family back to Beijing to revisit this familiar yet still-more-to-explore city," said Mugala. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Brennan Mugala in his skates shoots with a video camera on the ice rink at National Indoor Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. The 40-year-old Brennan Mugala from Canada is an infield cameraman of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) covering ice hockey events at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Unlike all the other cameramen and photographers in the stadium, Mugala needs to work in a pair of skates as he needs to enter the ice rink for infield shooting before and after the game, so as to bring up-close images of the athletes to the TV audience. In his ten years of work, Mugala has served the Olympic Games for three times. This year's Winter Olympics, however, is the busiest among his Olympic working experiences. In the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he is responsible for controlling both the hand-held camera and the wireless camera. Mugala also needs to cooperate with his colleagues at all times to ensure the smooth broadcasting of each game. Speaking of the facilities and services of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Mugala said everything provided by the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is meticulous and professional. "China has done a great job in the preparatory work, which also sets a good example for other countries in holding large-scale sports event amid the epidemic." This is Mugala's first time to China. "I like Chinese food as well as the Chinese culture very much," said Mugala. "Although I don't have the opportunity to learn more about China under the closed-loop management, I can feel the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people." When the pandemic is over, "I will definitely bring my family back to Beijing to revisit this familiar yet still-more-to-explore city," said Mugala. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Brennan Mugala shoots with a video camera in his skates on the ice rink at National Indoor Stadium during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. The 40-year-old Brennan Mugala from Canada is an infield cameraman of Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) covering ice hockey events at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing. Unlike all the other cameramen and photographers in the stadium, Mugala needs to work in a pair of skates as he needs to enter the ice rink for infield shooting before and after the game, so as to bring up-close images of the athletes to the TV audience. In his ten years of work, Mugala has served the Olympic Games for three times. This year's Winter Olympics, however, is the busiest among his Olympic working experiences. In the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, he is responsible for controlling both the hand-held camera and the wireless camera. Mugala also needs to cooperate with his colleagues at all times to ensure the smooth broadcasting of each game. Speaking of the facilities and services of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Mugala said everything provided by the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics is meticulous and professional. "China has done a great job in the preparatory work, which also sets a good example for other countries in holding large-scale sports event amid the epidemic." This is Mugala's first time to China. "I like Chinese food as well as the Chinese culture very much," said Mugala. "Although I don't have the opportunity to learn more about China under the closed-loop management, I can feel the warmth and friendliness of the Chinese people." When the pandemic is over, "I will definitely bring my family back to Beijing to revisit this familiar yet still-more-to-explore city," said Mugala. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)