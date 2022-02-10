Home>>
American Kim defends women's snowboard halfpipe title at Beijing 2022
(Xinhua) 11:29, February 10, 2022
Chloe Kim of the United States reacts during the women's snowboard halfpipe final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)
BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Reigning champion Chloe Kim of the United States successfully defended the title of the women's snowboard halfpipe at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games here on Thursday.
An almost-perfect 94.00-point performance in the first run was good enough for Kim to win the gold medal though she failed in the following two runs.
Queralt Castellet of Spain scored 90.25 points to win the silver medal while Japan's Sena Tomita took the bronze, 88.25 points.
China's Cai Xuetong finished fourth with 81.25 points.
