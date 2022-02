Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics: figure skating men single skating free skating match

Xinhua) 11:00, February 10, 2022

Ivan Shmuratko of Ukraine performs during the figure skating men single skating free skating match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

Andrei Mozalev of ROC performs during the figure skating men single skating free skating match of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Lan Hongguang)

