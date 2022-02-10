Winter Olympics trivia: Why are dental clinics being located at ice hockey venues for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games?

People's Daily Online) 10:43, February 10, 2022

Ice hockey is one of the most ferocious competitions to be held during the Winter Olympics. Players must wear protective gear during the game, and face a high risk of suffering a mouth, tooth or jaw injury, because the ice hockey puck, which is made of solid vulcanized rubber, has a maximum speed of over 180km/h, and players may move at a speed over 50 km/h. Among the 12 competition venues for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, only the ice hockey venues have dental clinics.

According to the Rule Book for the 2021/2022 season of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), women and players in the "under 18" age category must wear a cage facial covering to protect themselves, while men who play in adult categories have three helmet choices.

Players who prefer to have a better range of vision will always choose to wear a visor, which covers the top half of a player's face but leaves the jaw and teeth exposed. That's why dental clinics are needed at the venues for the ice hockey games.

At the Wukesong Sports Center, one of the venues for ice hockey competitions during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, a dental clinic with a special design is only 35 meters away from the ice hockey rink, serving as one of the medical supporting facilities for the Games.

