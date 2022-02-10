Get on board the Fuxing Olympic bullet train

People's Daily Online) 13:18, February 10, 2022

To better serve the ongoing Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway has launched an Olympic version of the Fuxing smart train, which is backed by advanced technology and provides passenger-friendly services.

Photo shows the exterior of an Olympic version of the Fuxing intelligent train.(Photo/gzstv.com)

The exterior of the train is blue, decorated with fluttering white streamers, dotted with snowflake patterns, representing the atmosphere of the Winter Olympics. Winter Olympic souvenirs are also available for passenger to purchase on the train.

(Photo/gzstv.com)

An ultra-high-definition studio with 5G transmission has been established inside the train to guarantee smooth coverage of the Games by journalists from all over the world. This facility is the first of its kind to be located within a high-speed train..

The train also broadcasts Olympic events in Chinese and English languages, while providing business-class passengers with such services as recreational programs, wireless screen projecting, and train operating information, among other services.

Photo shows an ultra-high-definition studio with 5G transmission inside the high-speed train. (Photo/ gzstv.com)

Smart lighting in all bathrooms, and an air conditioning system, all designed to be both energy efficient and to provide comfort for passengers, are available on the train.

In addition, other technological features and equipment, such as an operation and maintenance system, an intelligent control system, fault detection and maintenance robots, a real-time disaster monitoring and warning system, and the Beidou Navigation Satellite system, have been employed to ensure safe operation of the train.

Photo shows the interior of an Olympic version of the Fuxing intelligent train.(Photo/gzstv.com)

