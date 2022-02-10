Organization of Beijing Winter Olympics exemplary: Mongolian sinologist

Xinhua) 13:25, February 10, 2022

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- The organization of the ongoing Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games is exemplary to the world, a leading Mongolian sinologist has said.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games opened on February 4 with a grand and innovative opening ceremony as about 2,900 athletes from 91 countries and regions gather in Beijing for the 17-day sporting gala.

"The Olympics, a symbol of the unity of humanity and the greatest festival of sports, is being successfully organized at the highest level," Khorloo Baatarkhuu told Xinhua in a recent interview.

The Beijing Olympics is the closest to the idea that Olympic Games are a symbol of the unity of humanity, Baatarkhuu said, stressing that the Olympics is very well organized and exemplary to the world.

According to the researcher, the Beijing Winter Olympics has new features compared to previous Olympic Games.

Particularly, the splendid opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics was held under a strict pandemic control plan in an economical, environmentally friendly and safe manner, lining with China's promises of hosting a "green, simple, safe and inclusive Olympics," Baatarkhuu said.

In addition, the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has become the most gender-balanced Games, which shows the importance of gender equality, he said.

The Olympic cauldron for the Beijing Winter Olympics was lit by two Chinese Olympians, a male and a female. "Traditionally, an Olympic cauldron is lit by famous athletes or figures, but this time it was lit by young athletes... and gave young athletes a chance," he said.

Beijing 2022 is the first Winter Olympics held after the International Olympic Committee changed its motto to "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together" which has been echoed in Beijing 2022 slogan "Together for a Shared Future".

Baatarkhuu said the Beijing 2022 organizers indeed are "working together" with many countries and regions as well as international organizations to make the Olympics safe during the pandemic.

Another feature impresses Baatarkhuu a lot is the re-use of Beijing 2008 venues as there is only one newly-built ice venue -- the National Speed Skating Oval "Ice Ribbon".

He said it shows Beijing 2022's support for the IOC's effort to cut costs for Olympic host cities.

On the occasion of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Baatarkhuu has recently published a book called "History of Mongolia-China Physical Culture and Sports Relations" on sports cooperation between the two countries in more than 70 years since the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

The book contains about 360 photos and archival documents on many sports events between the two countries, including Mongolian participation in the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympic Games, and 13 Mongolian cyclists' travel in Ulan Bator-Beijing-Ulan Bator route on bicycle in 1954.

There is a saying that if one wants to define the future, they must study the past, he said, expressing confidence that the book will help sports enthusiasts, sports journalists and sports figures to improve their knowledge on sports cooperation between the two countries.

As Baatarkhuu said, Beijing is a friendly place for Mongolians. In 2008, in its history, Mongolia won the first two Olympic gold medals in the Beijing Summer Olympics and the first Paralympic gold medal.

Sports can not only improve people's health, but also play an important role in enhancing mutual understanding and friendship between peoples of countries and promoting world peace and unity, Chinese Ambassador to Mongolia China Chai Wenrui said in his congratulatory message to Baatarkhuu's book launch.

"On the occasion of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Baatarkhuu released this book. The book containing rich pictures and historical materials on sports cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries has showed the unique charm of sports and the broad space for future bilateral cooperation in this field," Chai said.

The Chinese ambassador expressed the hope that taking this Beijing Winter Olympics as an opportunity, the friendly relationship between the two countries will be brought to a new level.

