In pics: alpine skiing men's alpine combined at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 13:16, February 10, 2022

Miha Hrobat of Slovenia competes during alpine skiing men's alpine combined at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway competes during alpine skiing men's alpine combined at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Jan Zabystran of Czech Republic competes during alpine skiing men's alpine combined at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Justin Murisier of Switzerland competes during alpine skiing men's alpine combined at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Broderick Thompson of Canada competes during alpine skiing men's alpine combined at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Jack Gower of Ireland competes during alpine skiing men's alpine combined at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Nejc Naralocnik of Slovenia competes during alpine skiing men's alpine combined at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Barnabas Szollos of Israel competes during alpine skiing men's alpine combined at the National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing District, Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

