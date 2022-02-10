Guterres: We need to come together as in the Games

(People's Daily App) 14:28, February 10, 2022

In an interview with China Media Group, United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games will bring the message of unity to the people in the world. The UN chief attended the opening ceremony of the Games at the National Stadium in Beijing.

