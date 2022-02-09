Winter Olympics trivia: What does the emblem for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games represent?

People's Daily Online) 15:25, February 09, 2022

With its origin coming from the Chinese character "dong 冬" (winter), the emblem for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games integrates the profundity of Eastern culture with a modern and global style through Chinese calligraphy.

The upper section of the emblem features a skater rushing forward, while at the bottom of the emblem is a skier. The dynamic lines in the middle represent mountains, competition venues, as well as trails in the snow and ice, while silk ribbons can be seen that are often used when Chinese people celebrate the Chinese New Year, which will overlap with Beijing 2022.

The use of blue in the emblem represents dreams, along with the future and the purity of ice and snow, while the red and yellow – the colors of China's national flag – symbolize passion, youth and vitality.

The words "Beijing 2022" on the emblem are represented through the art of Chinese calligraphy and Chinese paper-cutting to enhance the cultural connotation and the expressive power of the words, while contributing to the harmony of the overall emblem.

