In pics: women's snowboard events at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 14:51, February 09, 2022

Feng He of China competes during women's snowboard cross seeding of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Cai Xuetong of China competes during women's snowboard halfpipe qualification of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Zoe Kalapos of the United States competes during women's snowboard halfpipe qualification of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

Chloe Kim of the United States competes during women's snowboard halfpipe qualification of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Brooke Dhondt of Canada competes during women's snowboard halfpipe qualification of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yubin)

