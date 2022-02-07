In pics: awarding ceremony of 2,000m short-track mixed relay at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 08:48, February 07, 2022

Gold medalists Fan Kexin (1st L), Ren Ziwei (2nd L), Qu Chunyu (C), Wu Dajing (2nd R) and Zhang Yuting of China celebrate during the awarding ceremony of the mixed team relay of short track speed skating event at the Beijing Medals Plaza of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

