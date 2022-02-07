China's ace skater Ren stays calm after mixed relay win at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 08:39, February 07, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's ace speed skater Ren Ziwei said on Sunday that he won't get too excited over China's short track speed skating 2,000m mixed relay victory, and will focus on the following events at Beijing 2022.

The Chinese quartet of Ren, Fan Kexin, Qu Chunyu and Wu Dajing stormed to a thrilling victory in the mixed relay for China's first gold at Beijing 2022 on Saturday.

"I don't want to get too excited about the gold medal we got last night. I still have some events to compete in coming days. I need to stay calm for the following races," Ren said after the ceremony at the Beijing Medal Plaza on Sunday.

Ren will also compete in the men's 1,000m and men's 5,000m relay.

