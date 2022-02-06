Beijing Winter Games to write new chapter of peace, development

Chinese President Xi Jinping waves during the opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

The opening ceremony of the 24th Olympic Winter Games was held at the National Stadium in Beijing on Feb. 4. Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the ceremony and declared the Games open.

The 2022 Winter Olympics, held as scheduled by China under the combined impact of profound changes unseen in a century and a once-in-a-century pandemic, bears exceptional significance.

Just as International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said a day prior to the opening ceremony, “We will again make history - together with our Chinese partners and friends.”

China’s pursuit of the Olympic dream always comes with its dream to seek prosperity of the country, the rejuvenation of the nation, and happiness of its people.

More than a century ago, China was still a country wondering when it could send an athlete to participate in an Olympic Games, when it could send a delegation to an Olympic Games, and when would it host an Olympic Games.

Today, its capital Beijing has not only hosted the 2008 Olympic Games, but also become the first city ever to host both summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games.

Beijing officially won the bid to host the 2022 Winter Games at the 128th session of the IOC held on July 31, 2015. At the session, Xi said the Chinese people were looking forward to the opportunity and promised a fantastic, extraordinary and excellent Olympic Winter Games in Beijing.

More than six years have passed, during which the Chinese people have once again illustrated how they have fought for their dreams.

As the Olympic flame was lighted again in Beijing, sending a message of light, unity, friendship, peace and justice, China would join hands with all relevant parties to write a new chapter of peace and development.

The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is a grand event promoting lasting peace.

The Olympic Games, since the day it was firstly hosted, has symbolized the eternal pursuit of peace and friendship.

From the United Nations General Assembly adopting the Beijing Winter Olympic Truce Resolution drafted by China and co-sponsored by 173 member states, to the "Sport for Peace" stamps issued by the UN Postal Administration, the first time for the organization to release stamps for the Winter Games, and to the voices supporting truce during the Beijing Winter Games, promoting lasting peace in the world has always been a theme of the Beijing Winter Games.

When the world finds itself in a new period of turbulence and transformation, the Beijing Winter Games, using the common language of sports, will boost confidence in resolving disputes, defeating COVID-19 and achieving economic recovery. It will also offer a perfect stage for building a community with a shared future for mankind.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds similar views. He said earlier that the Beijing Winter Games must be an instrument for peace in the world.

The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is a grand event pursuing development and prosperity.

China has always upheld the vision of hosting a green, inclusive, open and clean Winter Olympics, which is highly identical to the reform of the Olympics.

The Beijing Winter Games is the first one in history to power all its venues with green electricity, the first one in history to massively apply the carbon dioxide ice-making technology that generates almost no carbon emission, and the first one in history to comprehensively implement the IOC’s sustainability policies in the realms of economy, environment and society.

The new development philosophy featuring innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development demonstrated at the Beijing Winter Games will inject a strong impetus into sustainable development of the world.

Artists stage the performance "Forming a Snowflake" during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games at the National Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 4, 2022. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is a grand event carrying forward the spirit of solidarity.

It is the first Winter Games held after the notion of “Together” was added to the Olympic motto, as well as the first global comprehensive sports event held on schedule after the outbreak of COVID-19.

The event is joined by nearly 3,000 athletes from 91 countries and regions, and 32 political dignitaries around the world have attended its opening ceremony and relevant activities. Besides, political dignitaries and the people from many countries have sent their wishes to the Beijing Winter Games. It vividly explains what Guterres has said -- the Olympic spirit shines as a beacon to human solidarity.

A foreign dignitary said that the Olympic flame lit at the National Stadium in Beijing will be a symbol of the sports spirit transcending national boundaries, which embodies the strong will and unity of mankind and inspires confidence in building a peaceful and prosperous world.

From "One World, One Dream" in 2008 to "Together for a Shared Future" in 2022, China has taken an active part in the Olympic Movement and consistently championed the Olympic spirit. The country is committed to pursuing the Olympic ideal with concrete actions.

It is believed that the Beijing Winter Games will make newer and greater contributions to the Olympic Movement and the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)