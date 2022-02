We Are China

In pics: Gu Ailing takes part in Freeski Big Air training at Big Air Shougang in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:45, February 06, 2022

Gu Ailing of China takes part in Freeski Big Air training at Big Air Shougang in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiong Qi)

