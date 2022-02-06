Home>>
Highlights of curling mixed doubles round robin event on Feb. 6
(Xinhua) 13:59, February 06, 2022
Ling Zhi of China competes during the curling mixed doubles round robin event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between China and Britain at National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 6, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)
