Home>>
China Post issues commemorative stamps for opening of 24th Olympic Winter Games
(Xinhua) 13:41, February 06, 2022
A staff member shows the commemorative stamps for the opening of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the temporary post office of the Main Media Center for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. China Post issued commemorative stamps Friday for the opening of the 24th Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Li He)
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Artificial snow, future of Olympics, says FIS Alpine ski committee chairman
- Chinese skier Zhao fails to qualify for freestyle skiing men's moguls finals at Beijing 2022
- Beijing Winter Olympics sends positive message in difficult times, says head of Slovenia's team
- U.S. bags win over China at Beijing 2022 curling mixed doubles
- Norway's Johaug wins first gold of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics (updated)
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.