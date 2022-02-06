China Post issues commemorative stamps for opening of 24th Olympic Winter Games

Xinhua) 13:41, February 06, 2022

A staff member shows the commemorative stamps for the opening of the 24th Olympic Winter Games at the temporary post office of the Main Media Center for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 5, 2022. China Post issued commemorative stamps Friday for the opening of the 24th Olympic Winter Games. (Xinhua/Li He)

