IAEA supports China's nuclear security efforts for Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 19:22, February 04, 2022

VIENNA, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been supporting China in its efforts to protect the Beijing Winter Olympics against any criminal or terrorist activities involving nuclear and other radioactive materials, the agency said on Thursday.

The agency said in a statement that in the past two months, it has held virtual seminars and training sessions with the China Atomic Energy Authority on nuclear security measures and equipment performance verification.

The IAEA has also lent radiation detection instruments to support the upcoming Beijing Olympic Winter Games.

"Events on the scale of the Olympic Games present complex security challenges for a host state," said Elena Buglova, director of the IAEA's Division of Nuclear Security. "Greater and more visible levels of security and surveillance and the implementation of strong monitoring procedures at major public events go a long way to deter criminal or terrorist acts."

