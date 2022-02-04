People around China celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 18:53, February 04, 2022

A girl poses for a photo at a park in Shanghai, east China, on Feb. 3, 2022. People around China attended various events to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 3, 2022 shows artists parading in Langzhong ancient town in southwest China's Sichuan Province. People around China attended various events to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Wang Yugui/Xinhua)

An artist performs at a movie town in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Feb. 3, 2022. People around China attended various events to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Ding Youming/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Chuxiu Park in Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 3, 2022. People around China attended various events to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Zhao Qirui/Xinhua)

A woman plays with her child at Nanshan scenic area of Sanya, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 3, 2022. People around China attended various events to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Chen Wenwu/Xinhua)

Girls read books at a library in Huaibei, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 3, 2022. People around China attended various events to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Wan Shanchao/Xinhua)

Tourists visit Xiangyang ancient town in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 3, 2022. People around China attended various events to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)

A child is seen in a scenic spot in Shaoyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 3, 2022. People around China attended various events to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a scenic spot in Shaoyang City, central China's Hunan Province, Feb. 3, 2022. People around China attended various events to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Zeng Yong/Xinhua)

A girl is seen at Nanjing Science and Technology Museum in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 3, 2022. People around China attended various events to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Sun Zhongnan/Xinhua)

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 3, 2022 shows tourists visiting a scenic spot in Shaoyang City, central China's Hunan Province. People around China attended various events to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year. (Photo by Fan Hui/Xinhua)

