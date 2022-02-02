The New Jersey Devils celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year in NHL match

NEW YORK, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- U.S. professional ice hockey team New Jersey Devils celebrated Chinese Lunar New Year in multiple ways on Tuesday night while hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs in a match of National Hockey League (NHL).

The New Jersey Devils wore Lunar New Year-themed warm-up jerseys for the first time in the team's history.

The scoreboard was alternatively illuminated with elements of Chinese Lunar New Year and greetings in Chinese during the game.

A team of dragon and lion dancers performed both on ice and the main concourse of the arena during the intermissions of the game which drew the interest of many spectators.

Some attendants also participated in a Lunar New Year photo booth featuring a six-foot balloon tiger sculpture on the main concourse of the arena Prudential Center, which is able to handle over 16,000 people.

Dining tables and children's playground inside the arena were also decorated with physical and digital content to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year which falls on Tuesday.

Lunar New Year-themed games like a scavenger hunt and bingo also were introduced during the game, according to a release by the New Jersey Devils.

The Toronto Maple Leafs routed New Jersey Devils 7-1 on Tuesday.

