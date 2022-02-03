Highlights of Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill 1st Training of Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 15:35, February 03, 2022

Broderick Thompson of Canada competes during the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill 1st Training of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Yanqing, Beijing on Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Xu Mingfu of China competes during the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill 1st Training of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Yanqing, Beijing on Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Bryce Bennett of the United States competes during the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill 1st Training of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Yanqing, Beijing on Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Miha Hrobat of Slovenia competes during the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill 1st Training of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Yanqing, Beijing on Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Zhang Yangming of China competes during the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill 1st Training of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Yanqing, Beijing on Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Alexis Pinturault of France competes during the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill 1st Training of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Yanqing, Beijing on Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Matteo Marsaglia of Italy competes during the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill 1st Training of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Yanqing, Beijing on Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

Daniel Hemetsberger of Austria competes during the Alpine Skiing Men's Downhill 1st Training of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Yanqing, Beijing on Feb. 3, 2022. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

