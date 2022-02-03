Guinea-Bissau gov't confirms 11 dead after failed coup attempt

Xinhua) 13:54, February 03, 2022

BISSAU, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- The minister of tourism and spokesman for the government of Guinea-Bissau, Fernando Vaz, confirmed on Wednesday 11 people died during the failed coup attempt that took place in the country on Tuesday.

During a press conference, he specified that the dead included civilians, security guards and soldiers, calling the act "violent and barbaric".

Vaz stressed the role of the security forces in the "well-planned coup d'etat, aimed at assassinating the President of the Republic, Umaro Sissoco Embalo", adding that "the government salutes the courage and determination of the defense and security forces which have prevented the subversion of the constitutional order."

He accused the actors of this act of wanting to install "chaos in the country", denounced external funding, and promised a thorough investigation to bring to justice "the material and moral authors" of this act.

The spokesman reiterated the commitment of the authorities to defend "democracy and the rule of law".

