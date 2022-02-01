Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on Beijing 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has been actively involved in the bidding and preparations for the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, which will officially open on Friday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has championed efforts to bring the world a simple, safe and splendid Games.

The following are some highlights of his remarks:

-- China will honor its commitment to present to the world a simple, safe and splendid Olympic Games.

-- Hosting the Winter Olympic Games will inspire over 300 million Chinese to participate in winter sports, which will contribute greatly to the development of the International Olympic Movement.

-- A smooth hosting means success. In other words, we will organize the Olympics well by making solid efforts and truly presenting what we have promised -- a green, safe and simple Games.

-- We should make the Olympic Winter Games as pure and clean as snow and ice.

-- The successful hosting of Beijing 2022 will not only enhance our confidence in realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, but also help present China as a positive, prosperous and open nation committed to building a community with a shared future for mankind.

-- The enthusiasm brought about by Beijing 2022 should be maintained to promote sustainable development of winter sports at both elite and grassroots levels.

